Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Status unclear Wednesday

Lowry "isn't a certainty" for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's not immediately clear what Lowry is dealing with, though it could be related to the thigh injury that kept him sidelined from Dec. 14 through Dec. 21. More information may arrive after the Raptors go through shootaround. For now, Lowry should be considered questionable.

