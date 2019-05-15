Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Still nursing thumb injury

Lowry, who dislocated his right thumb during Game 7 against the 76ers, said he's had some trouble gripping the ball, but that he'll be fine for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry insisted that he'll play and be fine for Game 1, but his issues gripping the ball are noteworthy. Lowry shot just 40.2 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three in the series against Philly, and another poor shooting effort against a stronger team could make things difficult for the Raptors.