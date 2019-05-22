Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Still playing through pain in hand
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Lowry is still playing through pain in his right hand, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news, as Lowry has battled the after-effects of a dislocated right thumb for much of the postseason. It hasn't seemed impact him in this current series against Milwaukee, however, as Lowry holds averages of 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from three through four games.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 25 on Bucks in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Makes it rain, scores 30 in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Still nursing thumb injury•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Impactful despite limited production•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Disappears in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...