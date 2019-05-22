Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Still playing through pain in hand

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Lowry is still playing through pain in his right hand, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, as Lowry has battled the after-effects of a dislocated right thumb for much of the postseason. It hasn't seemed impact him in this current series against Milwaukee, however, as Lowry holds averages of 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from three through four games.

