Lowry scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and contributed eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Lowry returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to an ankle injury and didn't appear to have any limitations. The guard came out firing making four-of-five shots in the first quarter, two of which were threes. He seemed to be in for a big night heading into the fourth quarter with 24 points on nine-of-11 shooting, but was held scoreless despite playing the whole quarter. Lowry has had another solid all-around fantasy season, averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, so fantasy managers can expect more strong performances like Wednesday's