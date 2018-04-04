Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles continue
Lowry had a poor shooting night, dropping just five points (2-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and adding five rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's 112-106 loss at Cleveland.
Since scoring 25 points against Brooklyn on Mar. 23, Lowry has been struggling to score, as he is shooting only 31.8 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from three-point range over that span. Currently, the former Villanova standout's 16.4 points-per-game average this season is his lowest scoring average since the 2012-13 campaign, but it figures that he should break out of his late-season funk eventually.
