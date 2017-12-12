Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from long distance in defeat

Lowry provided 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT0, five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.

Lowry couldn't hit the net from behind the arc, but he was able to salvage his night from a fantasy perspective with some serviceable numbers in other areas of the stat sheet. The veteran point guard has seen his scoring totals drop in three consecutive games, as he's been in the midst of a slump that's seen him shoot just 35.8 percent through the first five games of December. However, despite his difficulties, Lowry continues to be a virtual lock for double-digit scoring, which, when coupled with his excellent work in the rebounds and assists categories, keeps him as a valued asset in all fantasy formats.