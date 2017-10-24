Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles in loss on Monday

Lowry tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes during a 101-97 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Lowry turned in what could end up being one of his worst performances of the season in the loss, as he failed to reach double figures in scoring, struggled from the field and didn't have success distributing the ball. The tough matchup against the Spurs was likely at least partly to blame for his struggles. The matchup against the Warriors in the next game could be a tough one as well, but expect him to bounce back from this subpar performance.