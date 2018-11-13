Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles shooting the ball in loss
Lowry contributed just four points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) as well as 11 assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes Monday against the Pelicans.
Lowry had a rough night shooting the ball on Monday as he didn't hit a shot until late in the fourth quarter and finished with a season-low four points. On a positive note, he kept up his distribution totals, recording another 11 dimes and is now averaging a league-leading 11.0 helpers on the season. Monday withstanding, Lowry has been fantastic and is a primary component of the Raptors success this year. He looks to bounce back in the Raptors next game, Wednesday against the Pistons.
