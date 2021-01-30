Lowry scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds and six assists in Friday's loss to the Kings.

Lowry struggled with his shot -- particularly from three-point range -- and was reliant upon volume to bank his 17 points. Since returning from a two-game absence caused by a toe infection, Lowry has shot only 40 percent from the field while averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. On the positive side of things, Lowry did improve his ball distribution to accumulate six assists after combining for only four dimes across his previous two contests.