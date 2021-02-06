Lowry delivered 30 points (12-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.

Lowry has settled well as the Raptors' third-best scoring threat in most nights behind Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, but he delivered his best game of the season Friday en route to his first 30-point outing of the campaign. Lowry has dished out seven or more assists in three straight games for the second time this season, and he's undoubtedly going through his best stretch of the campaign -- though it remains to be seen whether he'll be to sustain these numbers over a prolonged period.