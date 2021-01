Lowry registered 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-114 loss against the Celtics.

The veteran point guard ended the game as Toronto's third-highest scorer, but he has been providing value in other areas following the eruption of Fred VanVleet as one of Toronto's go-to players on offense. Lowry has scored at least 15 points in every game this season while also averaging 7.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.