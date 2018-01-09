Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Suffers acute back spasm
Lowry will be reevaluated Tuesday after suffering an acute back spasm near the end of Monday's win in Brooklyn.
This means that Lowry hasn't officially been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Heat, but it'd be somewhat surprising if he ends up playing after needing to be carried off the court Monday following a hard fall. In his potential absence, Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet will be the top candidates for unexpected playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 26 in Monday's OT win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's rout•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start