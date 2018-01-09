Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Suffers acute back spasm

Lowry will be reevaluated Tuesday after suffering an acute back spasm near the end of Monday's win in Brooklyn.

This means that Lowry hasn't officially been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Heat, but it'd be somewhat surprising if he ends up playing after needing to be carried off the court Monday following a hard fall. In his potential absence, Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet will be the top candidates for unexpected playing time.