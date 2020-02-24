Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Superb showing in blowout win
Lowry totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.
Lowry delivered an incredibly well-rounded stat line, finishing with a season high in steals while amassing his 13th double-double through 45 appearances. From a statistical perspective, the 33-year-old point guard is putting together one of the finest campaigns of his career and logging lots of minutes in the process.
