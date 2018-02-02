Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Tallies game-high 29 points in loss
Lowry totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes during a 122-119 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.
After four consecutive games in which he scored 15 points or less, Lowry got hot for a game-high 29 points on Thursday. The scoring output marked his third highest scoring total on the season. Lowry hasn't normally been this aggressive on the offensive end this season, so chances are he could drop back a bit in the next game.
