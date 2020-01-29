Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in win
Lowry scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Hawks.
The Raptors led by 10 after the first quarter and never looked back, but Lowry still posted a strong fantasy line even if he didn't need to shoot the lights out. The veteran point guard has still scored in double digits in 23 straight games, and he's averaging a tidy 17.8 points, 7.2 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals through 13 games in January.
