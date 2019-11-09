Raptors' Kyle Lowry: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Lowry (thumb) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Rachel Richols of ESPN reports.
Lowry has been diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of his left thumb. For the next two weeks, and possibly longer, the Raptors will have to dig into their backcourt depth. Fred VanVleet should see more point guard duties, while Norman Powell, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas could all see upticks in workload.
