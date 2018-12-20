Raptors' Kyle Lowry: To miss next two games
Head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that he does not expect Lowry (thigh) to play in the Raptors' next two games, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry is still nursing a left thigh bruise and it looks like the All-Star point guard will remain sidelined for almost another week. With the given timetable, Lowry's next chance to return wouldn't be until next Wednesday's trip to Miami. In his absence, look for Fred VanVleet to continue starting at point guard while Delon Wright operates as the backup.
