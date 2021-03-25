Lowry will remain with the Raptors after no deal was reached before Thursday's trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was widely believed that Lowry had played his final game for the Raptors on Wednesday night, but despite heavy interest from several teams -- including the Sixers, Lakers and Heat -- the Raptors ultimately were unable to find a suitable deal for the veteran. As a result, Lowry will remain with the Raptors, who will continue to fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 35-year-old's fantasy value should sustain, though there's a chance he could be rested near the end of the season, should the Raptors ultimately fall out of contention.