Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's rout

Lowry scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding 12 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-87 win over the Nets.

It was his 11th career triple-double and second of the season. Lowry would have had an even more productive night, but he played just a couple of minutes in the final frame to grab his 10th rebound before joining the rest of the Raptors' starters on the bench in a blowout win. While he continues to struggle with his shot, the point guard is still making a solid contribution otherwise, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over his last seven games.