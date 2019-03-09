Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's win

Lowry supplied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-104 win over the Pelicans.

Lowry recorded his second triple-double of the season, putting him one behind last year's career high. He had earned at least 40 minutes in each of the last three contests, as the Raptors clearly aren't taking their foot off the gas as the regular season winds down, perhaps in hopes of catching the top-seeded Bucks.