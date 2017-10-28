Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's win
Lowry scored 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.
While he continues to struggle with his shot, Lowry still thoroughly outplayed Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball at both ends of the court to record his eighth triple-double in five-plus seasons as a Raptor. The veteran point guard's efficiency has been affected so far by the club's attempt to break themselves of some bad iso habits on offense, but once things begin to really click for Toronto's starting five, Lowry's shooting should heat up in a hurry.
