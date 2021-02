Lowry went for 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Magic.

Lowry followed up his double-double against the Magic on Sunday with a triple-double against them Tuesday. However, Lowry has been ice-cold shooting wise. Over his last six games, he is shooting 33.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from deep. In the same six-game span, Lowry has also committed 18 turnovers.