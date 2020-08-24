Lowry rolled his left ankle during Sunday's Game 4 against Brooklyn and did not return, Sportsnet reports.

Lowry suffered the injury after getting his feet tangled up with Chris Chiozza's in the the first quarter. He got up but was walking with a noticeable limp as he made his way back to the locker room. The Raptors ruled Lowry out for the remainder of the game, and it remains to be seen if he'll be expected to miss additional time going forward. For now, consider Lowry day-to-day as the Raptors await a second-round matchup against Boston, which completed a sweep of the 76ers earlier Sunday.