Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Turns in triple-double

Lowry accumulated 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Nets.

Lowry logged his fourth straight double-double while logging his second triple-double of the season. He's only one triple-double away from matching his career high of three from 2017-18, and the 33-year-old guard remains an extremely useful option for fantasy purposes.