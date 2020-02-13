Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Turns in triple-double
Lowry accumulated 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Nets.
Lowry logged his fourth straight double-double while logging his second triple-double of the season. He's only one triple-double away from matching his career high of three from 2017-18, and the 33-year-old guard remains an extremely useful option for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...