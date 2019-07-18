Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes thumb surgery
Lowry underwent a procedure Thursday to repair a tendon in his left thumb, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lowry battled the issue throughout the postseason, and it was always expected that he'd undergo some sort of surgery to address the damaged tendon. Overall, the procedure seems to be relatively minor, as Lowry still hopes to be available for Team USA camp -- which begins August 5 -- and the subsequent FIBA World Cup at the end of the summer.
