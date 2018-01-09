Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game

Lowry underwent X-rays on his tailbone after suffering an injured tailbone at the end of Monday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry fell hard at the end of Monday's game and had to be carried to the locker room. He underwent X-rays on his tailbone after the game, however the results of those X-rays have yet to be announced. He was also seen leaving the arena in a wheelchair. His inability to walk at this time is concerning, however there is still the possibility that the injury is not serious. At this time, Lowry should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat. More information should be provided as Tuesday's game approaches.