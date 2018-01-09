Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game
Lowry underwent X-rays on his tailbone after suffering an injured tailbone at the end of Monday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry fell hard at the end of Monday's game and had to be carried to the locker room. He underwent X-rays on his tailbone after the game, however the results of those X-rays have yet to be announced. He was also seen leaving the arena in a wheelchair. His inability to walk at this time is concerning, however there is still the possibility that the injury is not serious. At this time, Lowry should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat. More information should be provided as Tuesday's game approaches.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 26 in Monday's OT win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's rout•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shooting slump continues Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start