Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Underwhelms in Thursday's blowout win

Lowry accumulated 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 blowout victory over the Bulls.

Lowry simply didn't need to be relied upon for a victory Thursday against the Bulls, who many consider to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. This performance probably won't be indicative of things to come for the veteran, who posted 22.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 2016-17.