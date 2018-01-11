Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Unlikely to play Thursday

According to team president Masai Ujiri, Lowry (back) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Lowry is officially listed as questionable, though it appears he'll eventually be ruled out and could also remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt with the Warriors. For that reason, he may actually be trending more towards doubtful at this point, but another update should be provided following Thursday's morning shootaround. If Lowry ends up sitting out as expected, Delon Wright would likely pick up another start, while Fred VanVleet would be in line for extended minutes as well.