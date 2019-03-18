Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Upgraded to probable

Lowry (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Lowry started the day as questionable after being sidelined for the last two games with a right ankle sprain, but it appears the point guard is on track to make his return Monday night. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, Lowry will be more of a focal point in the team's offense against New York. When Leonard sat out last Sunday's game against the Heat, Lowry posted 24 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes.