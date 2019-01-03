Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Upgraded to questionable

Lowry (back) will participate in shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry was originally considered doubtful, but it looks like the point guard could be a go for Thursday's game should he have a successful shootaround. Look for an update on Lowry's status to come following the morning practice, but it's likely he ends up being a game-time decision in San Antonio.