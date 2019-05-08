Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in Game 5 win
Lowry accumulated 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-89 Game 5 win over the 76ers.
Lowry turned in a complete stat line, contributing across every category while amassing over twice as many points as field goal attempts. This is the first time through five second round games that Lowry has made more than 46.2 percent of his field goal attempts. Nevertheless, Lowry has been consistently compiling plenty of counting stats and will look to help his team close out the series during Thursday's Game 6.
