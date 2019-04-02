Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in Monday's win

Lowry supplied 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-109 victory over the Magic.

Lowry filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. The Raptors held a 20-point lead heading into the final quarter, which resulted in Lowry receiving some extra rest down the stretch. Since the team is essentially locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Lowry likely shouldn't be expected to see a ton of playing time across the last four regular season matchups.