Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Well-rounded line in win

Lowry chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.

Lowry turned in a very well-rounded stat line, contributing in every category except blocks. He continues to play with the same chip on his shoulder that existed prior to the team's title run. Moreover, Lowry earned a team high minute total and has been absolutely superb this season apart from his field goal percentage. With two full days of rest, Lowry and company will likely look to make a statement during Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.