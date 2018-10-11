Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will be rested Thursday

Lowry will sit out Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans for rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are giving the bulk of their regular contributors the night off for rest, so it will likely be a make-shift lineup filled with bench players Thursday. That said, all the players out for rest should be back for next week's regular-season opener.

