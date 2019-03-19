Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will have ankle reassessed Tuesday
Lowry will have his injured right ankle reassessed Tuesday, however coach Nick Nurse believes the injury to be "not terribly bad", Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
While it's still unclear how injured Lowry's ankle is, there is optimism that it's nothing severe. More information on his status should come out following the reassessment, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. If Lowry is forced to miss anymore time, Jeremy Lin and Fred VanVleet should see an increased role, with one of those two likely jumping into the starting five.
