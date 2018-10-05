Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Friday

Lowry will be held out of Friday's preseason game against Melbourne to rest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's nothing more than a night off for Lowry, who has played in each of the Raptors' first two preseason games. With Fred VanVleet (hamstring) also out, Delon Wright will likely get the start at point guard with Lorenzo Brown and Jordan Loyd in line to see extended backcourt minutes as well.