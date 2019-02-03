Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Sunday
Lowry will not play in Sunday's game against the Clippers with back soreness, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Lowry suffered the injury and how severe the injury is. Fred Van Vleet will likely move into the starting lineup in Lowry's place. More information on Lowry's status should come out in the coming days, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Productive night despite shooting woes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 20 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Pours in 19 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Approaches triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Set to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Thursday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...