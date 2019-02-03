Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Sunday

Lowry will not play in Sunday's game against the Clippers with back soreness, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Lowry suffered the injury and how severe the injury is. Fred Van Vleet will likely move into the starting lineup in Lowry's place. More information on Lowry's status should come out in the coming days, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

