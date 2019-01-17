Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Thursday
Lowry will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns for rest purposes, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors have not officially come out and said that they are resting Lowry on back-to-backs, but this is also the first one the point guard has faced since returning from the back injury. Regardless, with Lowry out of the lineup Thursday, Fred VanVleet is expected to step in and serve as the starting point guard while Delon Wright operates as his primary backup.
