Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Friday
Lowry will not return to Friday's game after suffering whiplash in his neck and shoulder, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Lowry went down hard in the third quarter of Friday's contest and will not return. He had accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and 11 assists across 28 minutes prior to exiting. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but his status for Saturday's matchup with the Nets is certainly in jeopardy.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Likely out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Fires up game-high 32•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 to go with full line•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 26 points in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 28 points in 28 minutes•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.