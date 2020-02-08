Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Friday

Lowry will not return to Friday's game after suffering whiplash in his neck and shoulder, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry went down hard in the third quarter of Friday's contest and will not return. He had accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and 11 assists across 28 minutes prior to exiting. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but his status for Saturday's matchup with the Nets is certainly in jeopardy.