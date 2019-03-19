Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Monday
Lowry left Monday's game against the Knicks with right ankle soreness and will not return, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Lowry turned his right ankle in the third quarter of Monday's game. The Raptors were up big at the time of the injury, so it's unclear if he was unable to continue or if the Raptors are just being cautious, however, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the injury isn't believed to be serious. This is the same ankle that caused him two miss the previous two contests. More information should come out following the game, and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
