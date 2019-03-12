Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Monday

Lowry suffered a twisted left ankle in Monday's game against the Cavaliers and he will not return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry suffered the injury in the second half of Monday's game. It's unclear how severe the injury is, and he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers. If he is forced to miss any more time, Jeremy Lin could see an increased role.

More News
Our Latest Stories