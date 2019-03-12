Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not return Monday
Lowry suffered a twisted left ankle in Monday's game against the Cavaliers and he will not return, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Lowry suffered the injury in the second half of Monday's game. It's unclear how severe the injury is, and he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers. If he is forced to miss any more time, Jeremy Lin could see an increased role.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...