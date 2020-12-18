Lowry (not injury related) will play in Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry will make his preseason debut in the team's final exhibition game and he'll figure to have a relatively light workload. The 34-year-old guard will have his minutes managed early in the year, as coach Nick Nurse has already made clear.
