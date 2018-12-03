Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will play Monday

Lowry (back) will return for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry missed Saturday's game against the Cavs with a sore back, but his absence looks to have been mostly precautionary, and he'll be back in his usual starting role Monday night. Over his last five games, Lowry is averaging 16.4 points, 10.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal.