Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will play Monday

Lowry (back) will play Monday against the 76ers.

The team waited until just before game-time to make the final call but, as expected, Lowry will be available Monday after missing the last three games with a bruised tailbone. The All-Star will return to the starting lineup, pushing Delon Wright back to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories