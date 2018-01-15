Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will play Monday
Lowry (back) will play Monday against the 76ers.
The team waited until just before game-time to make the final call but, as expected, Lowry will be available Monday after missing the last three games with a bruised tailbone. The All-Star will return to the starting lineup, pushing Delon Wright back to the bench.
