Lowry (back) will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry wasn't listed on the Raptors' injury report earlier in the day, so this was the expected outcome, but coach Nick Nurse said he'll keep a close eye on Lowry after back spasms forced him out of Monday's win over Memphis. It doesn't look like Lowry will face any true limitations, but it's possible the Raptors pull back a bit considering the 34-year-old had played at least 37 minutes in five off is last six games prior to Monday.