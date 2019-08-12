Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Withdraws from Team USA

Lowry has withdrawn from Team USA due to his lingering thumb injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lowry stated on his Instagram page that he was hoping he would be medically cleared to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Tournament but cannot because he hasn't been cleared for full basketball activities just yet. The veteran guard is still recovering from offseason thumb surgery which he underwent in July but figures to be almost 100 percent healthy when preseason play opens in October.