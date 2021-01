Lowry will sit out Friday's game versus the Kings for personal reasons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry's absence leaves a major hole on the point for the Raptors on Friday, His absence should open up more minutes for Norman Powell, Terence Davis and Malachi Flynn in the Raptors backcourt. Given the nature of his absence, there seems to be a decent chance he could retake the floor in short order.