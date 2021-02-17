Lowry won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left ankle, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 34-year-old first appeared to suffer the injury late in the first half, though he was initially able to take the court coming out of halftime. Lowry had a productive night despite the early exit with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 22 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's rematch with Milwaukee until the team updates his status.