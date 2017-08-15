Wiltjer agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million non-guaranteed deal with the Raptors on Tuesday, Oliver Maroney and Robby Kalland of Uproxx.com reports.

In signing the non-guaranteed deal, Wiltjer will compete for a job on the Raptors' 15-man roster. Last season, he played for the Rockets, though a significant chunk in the D-League, after going undrafted out of Gonzaga. He played just 44 minutes in the NBA. In the D-League, however, he posted 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7 percent from deep. At 6-foot-10, he has the mold of a stretch-four.