Wiltjer signed a contract with the Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, Saturday, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Wiltjer was cut earlier in the month by the Raptors while he was on a non-guaranteed training camp deal. It seems the team still believes he has some potential, however, after he posted 20.5 points per game in the G-League last year.